That's the best price we could find by $5, the lowest price we've seen for a refurb, and an all-time low for an XS Max 64GB model. Buy Now at eBay
Developed in partnership with CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
This phone without a plan would cost at least $147 elsewhere. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $231 cheaper than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Choose from the latest models, including iPhone 11 and XS Max. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $2 off and an interesting way to monitor your home's security. Shop Now at Apple Services
That's a $5 savings. Shop Now at Apple Services
Save $10 on this app, which puts hundreds of synth sounds at your fingertips. Learn the intros to Van Halen's Jump or Europe's The Final Countdown, then throw in some Axel F for variety. Use your AirPods, no one needs to hear this. Shop Now at Apple Services
Save $3 and grab some friends to collaborate on Spotify and Apple Music playlists. Shop Now at Apple Services
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
Save on office and gaming chairs, standing desks, pens, labels, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Get busy in the kitchen during the lockdown, and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Shop a variety of office furniture and supplies price from $5. Shop Now at eBay
That's $330 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb; this one is open-box.
Update: The price has dropped to $539.99.
Update 2: The headline has been changed to more accurately describe the item's condition. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $43. (That's among backordered items.) For in-stock items, it's a price low by $49. Buy Now at Best Buy
This is the first time that this $200 recording software has ever been offered as a free trial. Future free trials will only last 30 days. Shop Now at Apple Services
