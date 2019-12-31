Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS Max 512GB CDMA + GSM Smartphone
$665
free shipping

That's at least $655 less than you'd pay for a new carrier-locked model, and a rare deal on a 512GB model in general. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
Features
  • available at this price in "Good" condition
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM CDMA iOS Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
BlueOak
Automatically distrust a lying seller who claims "Manufacturer Refurbished" when clearly it is not.

When Apple (Manufacturer) refurbishes, the phone is in perfect as new condition with zero scuffs, has a brand new battery and often case/glass, comes with the OEM accessories... and comes with an Apple 1-year warranty.
19 min ago