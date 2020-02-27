Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 15 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB Phone
$475 $1,000
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from four weeks ago and the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided, although a 30-day Bidallies guarantee is available.
Features
  • available in Gold or Space Gray
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked iOS Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register