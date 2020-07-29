That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- No warranty info is provided, although a 30-day Bidallies guarantee is available.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's $10 under our mention from four weeks ago, and $450 under list price.
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Add the item to cart then apply code "PICKCR" to get the final price. That's $7 less than our mention from February, $36 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair, and the best deal we've seen in any condition.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's a savings of $280 off the list price. Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Requires a new line of service and unlimited data plan.
- Choose 64GB for $0 down and $5/mo., 128GB for $0 down and $10/ mo., and 256GB for $0 down and $15/ mo.
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game.
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
Activate a new line of service with select Unlimited plans to get $1,000 off one Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
- Click on "see details" on the product page for more information.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care.
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250.
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more.
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
Apply coupon code "PICKCR" for the best price we could find by $75.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 100002434
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more.
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere.
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's the best price we could find by $125.
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Space Gray is available for $1,349.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
That's $350 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere (and $280 under the best price we've seen for it sealed in the past).
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVVJ2LL/A
