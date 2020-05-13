Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB Phone
$450 $1,000
free shipping

That's $15 under our mention from last week, $550 off list when new, and the lowest price we've seen even for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • It's available in Space Gray.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register