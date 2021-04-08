New
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB CDMA + GSM Smartphone
$318 $999
free shipping

That's an $81 low and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • Available in Silver (pictured) and Space Gray.
  • No warranty information is provided, but a 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies.
  • A12 bionic hexacore processor
  • 5.8" OLED display
  • facial recognition
  • dual 12MP cameras
  • 4K video recording
