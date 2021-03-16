That's a $69 low and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Available in several colors Space Gray pictured
- A12 bionic hexacore processor
- 5.8" OLED display
- facial recognition
- dual 12MP cameras
- 4K video recording
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
It's $399 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is provided, but includes a 60-day Bidallies guarantee.
- Sold by Bidallies via Amazon.
- A12 Bionic hexa-core processor
- 5.8" 1125x2436 AMOLED display
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Choose 'good' for condition and 'fully unlocked' for network to view the prices.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $699.99
- 256GB for $799.99
- 512GB for $824.99
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty is provided.
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 4K video recording
- facial recognition
- 6-core CPU
- 5.8" OLED display
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Designed for iPhone 11 Pro Case for $7.99 (low by $17)
Apply coupon code "25Off" to knock $25 off 64GB and 256GB models. Shop Now at Glyde
Apply coupon code "8NRKIT3P" for a savings of $8, which drops it a buck under our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SnowpinkUS via Amazon.
- Available in Crystal Clear or Translucent Black.
- translucent matte hard PC back
- soft bumper
- slim-fit
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- vegan leather
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
It's a $499 drop from our January certified refurb mention, $1,499 under its original list price, and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray
or Silver.
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- The same seller also offers one in "great" condition for $919.97. (Search "124549077480" to find it.)
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
It's $50 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $1,100 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-6267U 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's $40 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $810 off the list price for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
- A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Thunderbolt, USB 3
- Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
- Model: MD760LL/A
