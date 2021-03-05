New
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 256GB Smartphone
$360 $1,149
It's $399 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Silver or Space Gray.
  • No warranty information is provided, but includes a 60-day Bidallies guarantee.
Features
  • A12 Bionic hexa-core processor
  • 5.8" 1125x2436 AMOLED display
