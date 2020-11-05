New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB Smartphone
$365
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen in any condition and a current low by $84 for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • In several colors (Black pictured).
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked Smartphone iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register