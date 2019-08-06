QiYi US via Amazon offers its IQIYI 3.3-Foot MFi-Certified Lightning Charger Cable in White for $14.99. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply code "VHRP4JSC" to cut that to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $7.49. Buy Now