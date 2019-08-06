New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone
$580 $750
free shipping

Cellfee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $579.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. (It's also $80 less than our GSM/CDMA unlocked mention from last week). Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM CDMA iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register