eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone
$430 $750
free shipping

That's $159 under what you'd pay for a new one from Apple.

Update: The price has dropped to $429.99. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day Cellfeee warranty applies.
  • It's available in several colors at this price.
1 comment
BlueOak
Again, @Dealnews showing the wrong strike-thru price, deceptively exaggerating the deal discount. This exact phone, brand new, direct from Apple is $599, every day, all day.
15 hr 38 min ago