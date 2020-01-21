Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM + CDMA Smartphone
$420
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen, $10 under last week's mention, and a savings of $35 for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by nikatronics via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • in several colors (Black pictured)
Details
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Refurbished Unlocked GSM CDMA iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
