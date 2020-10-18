New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB 4G LTE Smartphone
$370 $749
free shipping

That's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $129 under what Apple charges for a new, factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • In several colors (Black pictured).
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked Smartphone iOS Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register