New
eBay · 13 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 6.1" 64GB 4G LTE Smartphone
$370 $750
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by at least $26.

Update: It's now $369.99. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
  • Available in several colors.
Features
  • 6.1" screen
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked Smartphone iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register