New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB Smartphone
$380 $1,000
free shipping

You'd pay $169 more from Apple directly. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cell Feee via eBay.
  • Available in Silver or Space Gray.
  • A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked Smartphone iOS Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register