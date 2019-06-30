New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB Phone
$565 $594
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Grey or Silver for $564.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29, although we saw it for $70 less in our expired mention from three days ago (that's including the $94 in Rakuten points). Buy Now
Tips
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
Features
  • A11 Bionic chip neural engine
  • 12MP dual rear camera
  • wireless charging
  • Bluetooth 5.0
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked iOS Popular Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register