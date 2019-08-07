- Create an Account or Login
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $621.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $561.99. With free shipping, that's $62 under last week's mention (although that included $93 in Rakuten super points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $178.) Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $70. Buy Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $40.) Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $373.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $46.)
Update: Silver is now $373.99. Buy Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $150 off, and about a buck less than you'd pay from Straight Talk direct. Buy Now
QiYi US via Amazon offers its IQIYI 3.3-Foot MFi-Certified Lightning Charger Cable in White for $14.99. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply code "VHRP4JSC" to cut that to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $7.49. Buy Now
My Wit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in Rose Gold for $179.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $25. Buy Now
Idison via Amazon offers the Idison MFi-Certified USB Type-A to Lightning Cable 4-Pack in Silver White for $29.99. Coupon code "K9BFY6VA" cuts that to $8.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from March, $22 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $47. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $39.95. With free shipping, that's $85 off list, $7.99 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $169.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $144.47. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $25. Deal ends August 6. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten cuts up to 60% off select styles. (Prices are as marked.) Plus coupon code "SAVE15" takes an extra 15% off. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends August 6. Shop Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
