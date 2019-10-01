Personalize your DealNews Experience
A low by $109 for a refurb model and within a buck of the best we've seen. (We saw it for $600 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
That's the lowest price we could find by $32, although it was $5 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $152.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and around a buck less than most other 3rd party vendors charge. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our mention from last week, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a buck under last week's mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied as the best we've seen and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find for a good-condition refurb by $193. Buy Now at eBay
