BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray forwith. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $100 today.Note: No warranty information is provided. Also, first-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires March 28.