Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Phone
$392
free shipping

The best price we've seen for a refurb iPhone X 256GB, although it's just in "good" condition. We listed one in better condition for $68 more last week. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by MyWit via eBay
  • It's in "Good" condition, meaning it may have significant scratches and dents
  • No warranty information is specified
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register