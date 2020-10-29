New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB
$300 $699
free shipping

That's a low by $20 and within $10 of the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • In several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. (The seller also offers a 60-day return policy.)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked iOS Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register