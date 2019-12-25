Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Smartphone
$300
free shipping

That's $35 under our mention from earlier today and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $35.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by EMB Phones via eBay
  • 90-day EMB Phones warranty
Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • Model: MQ8T2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register