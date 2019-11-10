New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$400 $420
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
