Rakuten · 13 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$370 w/ $74 in Rakuten Points $550
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen for this phone, if you value the Rakuten credit. (It was $310 without the points on Thanksgiving.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten
  • Available in Space Gray or Rose Gold
  • No warranty information is provided
  • Expires 12/2/2019
    Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
