Rakuten · 16 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$313 $370
free shipping

That's $57 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $67.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's offered by Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "GG57" to get this price.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • available in Gold or Gray
  • Code "GG57"
