Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB Phone
$475 $969
free shipping

That's $10 below yesterday's mention and $125 less than the best price we've for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by smarter.phone via eBay
  • A 3-month warranty applies but it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • available in Space Gray
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked iOS Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register