eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone w/ 3-Month Prepaid Mint Mobile 8GB Plan
$250 $310
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • available in several colors (Gold pictured)
  • Published 12/1/2019
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
2 comments
skaets
Thank you dealnews.
13 hr 47 min ago
Ol12
False ad for refurb
16 hr 24 min ago