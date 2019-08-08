- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35 today. Buy Now
syn_ergy via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.)
Update: It's now $134.99. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $70. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $373.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $46.)
Update: The price has dropped to $369.99. Buy Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Cellfee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $579.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. (It's also $80 less than our GSM/CDMA unlocked mention from last week). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $150 off, and about a buck less than you'd pay from Straight Talk direct. Buy Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $32.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today.
Note: It's expected to be in stock on August 10. Buy Now
Sign In or Register