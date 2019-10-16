Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $11.) Buy Now at eBay
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most charge $200 or more. Buy Now at eBay
That's $351 off and the best price we could find by $251. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $32, although it was $5 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $149.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $62 less than a refurb costs elsewhere, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Save on Husqvarna, Worx, DuroMax, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's currently a low by $51 and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $6 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at eBay
With free shipping, that's $30 under our mention yesterday and the lowest price we've ever seen by $24. (It's the lowest we could find now by $49.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
