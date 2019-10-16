New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$320 $700
free shipping

That's tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $11.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay
  • 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • Available in several colors (Gold pictured)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM iOS Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register