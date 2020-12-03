New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$230 $699
free shipping

That's at least $19 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
  • Sold by bidallies via eBay.
  • In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
  • No warranty information is provided.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM Smartphone iOS Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register