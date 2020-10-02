New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$220 $700
free shipping

That's $5 below our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we could find today by $8. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
  • Available in Gray (pictured) or Gold.
  • No warranty information is available. It may not have one.
  • Select "Fair" condition for this price. "Good" condition is $10 more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM Smartphone iOS Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register