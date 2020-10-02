That's $5 below our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we could find today by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Available in Gray (pictured) or Gold.
- No warranty information is available. It may not have one.
- Select "Fair" condition for this price. "Good" condition is $10 more.
Published 1 hr ago
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 4.7" screen
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
That's $160 less than the lowest you'd pay for a new one.
Update: The price has dropped to $384.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who supports it.
- In several colors.
- 6.1" screen
That's the lowest price available by $296. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
Save on iPhone cases from $20, keyboards from $94,
iPods from $190, MacBook Air from $1,069, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $20/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- $30 activation fee.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Search "APMYDM2LLA" to find it in White for $269 or "APMYDT2LLA" to find the 44mm version in Black for $299.
- Up to 18 hours' battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDP2LL/A
