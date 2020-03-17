Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$210 $700
free shipping

That's a $10 drop from two weeks ago, a low by $5, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's available in several colors.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by Cellfee via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register