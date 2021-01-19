That's $510 off list, $20 under our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Available in several colors.
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
It's $10 less than buying it new Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Black.
- Tech Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 6.1" liquid retina HD display
- 12MP camera
- A12 Bionic chip
- iOS 12
That's around $30 under the best price we've seen for a refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in
Gold,Silver, and Space Gray.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but it comes with a 30-day BidAllies satisfaction guarantee.
Save $350 when you purchase the Apple iPhone 11 Pro on a 24-month plan and new line of service. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- 64GB for $27/ mo.
- 256GB for $33/ mo.
- 512GB for $42/ mo.
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A13 Bionic processor with neural engine
- Face ID
- 52mm telephoto lens
- 12 MP camera
- 4K video at 60 fps
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Choose from PU leather or vegan leather models for select iPhone 11 and XS smartphones. Shop Now at Monoprice
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Crowderlisa via eBay.
- Available in Black or Military Sand.
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's $30 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock January 29 but can be ordered now.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Save $100 off the retail price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY3E2LL/A
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on January 15, but can be ordered today at this price.
- Available in Space Grey.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
