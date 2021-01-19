New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$190 $700
free shipping

That's $510 off list, $20 under our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • Available in several colors.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Smartphone Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register