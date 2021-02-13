New
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$169 $700
free shipping

It's $10 cheaper than any refurb we could find and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Space Gray only at this price.
  • You can get the 256GB version for $228.95.
  • Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
  • This seller has a 30-day return or exchange policy.
  • A 2-year protection plan is available via Square Trade for an additional $38.99.
  • 4.7" display
  • A11 Bionic processor
BlueOak
iPhone 8 is getting a bit long in the tooth. When a seller acknowledges grade B cosmetic, that can indicate pretty beat up.

The 8 is old enough that there's a fair chance it is close to needing a new battery, so factor that in at $50 for a proper replacement by Apple. ($165 + 50 = $215). Not much of a warranty either.

If you like the form factor of the 8, it might be a smarter financial decision to search for a deal on a brand new iPhone SE, released last spring. $399 list price with excellent 1-year Apple warranty. It has the CPU of the iPhone 11 + the case of the 8.

Since the SE is currently Apple's entry level phone, there have been deals. Over the holidays, for example, Walmart was selling it prepaid AT&T (which means you can use it AT&T post paid as well) for $149 + $50 one month service. And I think their no service price was something like $250.
1 week 3 days ago