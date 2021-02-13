It's $10 cheaper than any refurb we could find and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray only at this price.
- You can get the 256GB version for $228.95.
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- This seller has a 30-day return or exchange policy.
- A 2-year protection plan is available via Square Trade for an additional $38.99.
- 4.7" display
- A11 Bionic processor
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
Save $350 when you purchase the Apple iPhone 11 Pro on a 24-month plan and new line of service. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- 64GB for $27/ mo.
- 256GB for $33/ mo.
- 512GB for $42/ mo.
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A13 Bionic processor with neural engine
- Face ID
- 52mm telephoto lens
- 12 MP camera
- 4K video at 60 fps
That's the lowest price we could find by up to $105. Shop Now at eBay
- Choose 'good' for condition and 'fully unlocked' for network to view the prices.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $709.99
- 256GB for $824.99
- 512GB for $869.99
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 4K video recording
- facial recognition
- hexa core processor
- 5.8" OLED display
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Designed for iPhone 11 Pro Case for $7.99 (low by $17)
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
Save on over 180 men's sweatshirts and hoodies. Orders over $30 get an extra 25% off in cart, so you can buy two from as little as $30. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie in Active Maroon for $19.99.
That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dauntlessdeals via eBay.
- Bike not included.
- suitable for most bikes & wheel sizes
- adjustable front roller
- 3 wide HDPE rollers & durable nylon belt
- Model: USAA0-0460143
That's the best price we could find for a used model by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i5 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 21.5" 4096 x 2304 4K IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Mac OS
- Model: MK452LL/A
That's the best we've seen, and $100 less than buying direct from the brand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Save $100 off the retail price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY3E2LL/A
Most stores charge around $400. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
1 comment
The 8 is old enough that there's a fair chance it is close to needing a new battery, so factor that in at $50 for a proper replacement by Apple. ($165 + 50 = $215). Not much of a warranty either.
If you like the form factor of the 8, it might be a smarter financial decision to search for a deal on a brand new iPhone SE, released last spring. $399 list price with excellent 1-year Apple warranty. It has the CPU of the iPhone 11 + the case of the 8.
Since the SE is currently Apple's entry level phone, there have been deals. Over the holidays, for example, Walmart was selling it prepaid AT&T (which means you can use it AT&T post paid as well) for $149 + $50 one month service. And I think their no service price was something like $250.
