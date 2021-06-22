Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone for $160

That's the lowest price we could find for an unlocked refurb by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver.
- No warranty information is available.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
It's around $115 below what you'd expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at Glyde
- GSM & CDMA
- 12MP front camera; 7MP selfie
- 4.7" 1334x750 display
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
Buy any of the iPhone 12 models on a 24- or 30-month payment plan and choose a select unlimited service plan to get up to $1,000 off an additional phone. Plus, trade in your old device for a credit of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service
- This promotion can be applied to purchase of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max and will vary based on your unlimited plan selection.
- Choose the Buy one, get one option to get the deal.
- Promo credit will be divided among the number of months in payment plan (24- to 30-months).
Save on nearly 40 accessories for your Apple devices. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the AmazonBasics 6-Foot USB-C-to-USB-C 2.0 Charging Cable for
$11.70$13.53 (31% off).
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Zagg
- Available at this price in Black.
- protective battery case w/ wireless charging & access to Lightning port
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $16 off the list price and a good deal in general for 5 pair of men's boxers. Buy Now at eBay
- In multi-color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $80, and $20 under our mention from last month. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's $41 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and a low by around $50 over what most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $1,500 under it's original list price, and $281 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty is included.
- 6th Generation Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Skylake CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 Sierra
- Model: MLH32LL/A
