New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Phone
$350
free shipping

It's $15 below our mention from two weeks ago, $10 less than a refurb costs elsewhere, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Space Gray or Gold
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register