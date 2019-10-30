New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Phone
$270 $699
free shipping

That's tied with our September mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb today by $55.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Verizon via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • This model is unlocked for use with CDMA and GSM carrier networks.
Features
  • available in Black or Rose Gold
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM CDMA iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register