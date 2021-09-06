Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Smartphone for $188

That's the best we've seen at $12 under our June mention for a refurb model, and $33 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Rose Gold.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
Published 1 hr ago
It's $17 less than buying from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with PC or Mac
- supports standard photo formats (JPEG and RAW), along with SD and HD video formats (H.264 and MPEG-4)
- Model: MD821AM/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
It's $214 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Space Gray
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
That's $59 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black, Red, or White.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MRYR2LL/A
The extra discount on these phones of various sizes and carriers applies in-cart. Shop Now at Gazelle
- No warranty information is provided but most items qualify for 30-day returns.
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB for T-Mobile for $524 after discount (a refurb low by $185).
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Apply coupon code "MOPHIE50" for extra savings on iPhone cases already marked up to 85% off. Shop Now at A4C
- Pictured is the Mophie Juice Pack Access Protective Battery Case for iPhone XS Max for $8 after coupon (low by $4).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's a $61 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Spreetail via eBay
- adjustable draw length 15" to 30"
- axle-to-axle length 35.5"
- machined 6061-T6 aluminum riser
It's $47 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's a $10 drop from our mention two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's a savings of $680 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- 4th Generation Intel Core i5-4260U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 11.6" widescreen display
- Mac OS X
- Model: MD711LL/B
The in-cart discount makes it the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's $40 under our July mention, the best deal we could find today by $20, and the best price we've seen for a new one. (Not to mention, most retailers charge $799 or more). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- 11" Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide back cameras
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Model: MY232LL/A
