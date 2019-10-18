Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $40 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $55.) Buy Now at eBay
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $395 under the lowest price we could find for a brand new one in a sealed package elsewhere.
Update: The price has increased to $656.63. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $32, although it was $5 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $149.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $62 less than a refurb costs elsewhere, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Husqvarna, Worx, DuroMax, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $45, although most sellers charge $140 or more. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's currently a low by $51 and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $6 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at eBay
With free shipping, that's $30 under our mention yesterday and the lowest price we've ever seen by $24. (It's the lowest we could find now by $49.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
