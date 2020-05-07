Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $10 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
That's $231 cheaper than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
This phone without a plan would cost at least $199 elsewhere. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
That's a $5 savings. Shop Now at Apple Services
Save $3 and grab some friends to collaborate on Spotify and Apple Music playlists. Shop Now at Apple Services
That's a buck off and the first time this party game has been free in several years. Shop Now at Apple Services
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
Shave some big discounts off a wide selection of garden and DIY tools, incluing mowers, drill kits, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get your own pool, just in time for the summer. At a $70 savings too. Buy Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
It's a low by $70 and within $10 of its best ever price. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's within a buck of the best price we've seen for the 32GB model, and a current low by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
Current AT&T customers get a $100 Sam's Club gift card with upon activation of a new iPhone SE 2 on an installment plan. Shop Now at Sam's Club
Within a buck of the best we've ever seen and a low by $34 today. Buy Now at Target
