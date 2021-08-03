Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB Phone for $105

That's tied as best we've ever seen, and a refurb low by $8 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Available in Black.
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 60-day Bidallies guarantee applies.
That's $6 less per month than you'd pay for AT&T's plan either direct from AT&T or direct from Apple. The full price is $499.68 ($13.88 per month for 36 months), which is $200 less than paying full price at AT&T or Apple today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- You can also get 24-month contracts from Verizon for $18.74 per month, or Sprint for $22.08 per month.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
That's an $8 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by A4C via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with USB-C enabled devices
- Model: MHJA3AM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
That's a buck under our mention from last month, and a new all-time low we've seen for this device in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
That's $300 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
That's a $50 low, the best price we've seen, and a savings of $140 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- backlit keys
- floating cantilever design
- USB-C port
- also compatible with iPad Pro 11"(1st and 2nd gen) tablets
- Model: MXQT2LL/A
