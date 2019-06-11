New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM iOS Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register