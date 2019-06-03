eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
  • Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 6/3/2019
    Verified 18 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM iOS Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register