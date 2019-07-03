eBay · 50 mins ago
$186 $275
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $187.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and within $2 of the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $87.)
Update: The price has dropped to $185.99. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone SE 128GB Smartphone
$242 $285
free shipping
Highendeals via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Apple iPhone SE 128GB Smartphone in several colors for $284.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $242.24. With free shipping, that's $57 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model unlocked. (It's the best deal we could find now by $13.) Buy Now
- Now discontinued but more compact than current-generation models w/ a smaller 4" touchscreen, Touch ID, and A9 processor.
Walmart · 5 days ago
Refurb Apple iPhone SE 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Total Wireless
$70 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Apple iPhone SE 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Total Wireless in Gray or Rose Gold for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $65 less than what you'd pay for an unlocked refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
- A 1-year warranty applies although it's unclear who backs it
eBay · 8 hrs ago
Refurb Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$329 $599
free shipping
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $38 today. Buy Now
- Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Phone
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $100 under the lowest price we could find on any carrier elsewhere.) Buy Now
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $1 off and best price we could find
SZDLC via Amazon offers the Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack for Apple Lightning Cables for $9.99. Coupon code "YACI959K" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. These cable protectors snap on to buttress the sensitive area where the charging cable meets the charging plug. Deal ends July 31.
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15 $90
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $14.99. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
eBay · 3 hrs ago
eBay 4th of July coupon
Extra 15% off $50
free shipping
eBay takes an extra 15% off orders of select home & garden, health & beauty, and sporting goods items totalling $50 or more via coupon code "JULY4FUN". Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last.
- $50 maximum disscount. Max two redemptions per user.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Apple · 4 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
