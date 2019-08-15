- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
smarter.phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in Rose Gold for $183.99 with free shipping. That is $11 under our mention from two days ago and is the lowest price we could find by $22 for a refurb. Buy Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $369.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $219.)
Update: The price has dropped to $374.99. Buy Now
Cellfee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $579.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. (It's also $80 less than our GSM/CDMA unlocked mention from last week). Buy Now
Tekguru via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Smartphone for GSM Networks in several colors for $59.97 with free shipping. That's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $20. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay continues to offer the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $45. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $150 off, and about a buck less than you'd pay from Straight Talk direct. Buy Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $32.) Buy Now
SmartPhone via Amazon offers the Son Gokou Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter for $13.99. Coupon code "GGAJLWGO" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
