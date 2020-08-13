GSM-unlocked models elsewhere are at least $170. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EMB Phones via eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's at least $89 less than Apple direct charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
That's $34 under Apple's price and easily the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Made from tanned and finished European leather
- Microfiber lining
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black or Brown.
- You can get it for the Pro Max for the same price by searching for "MX0D2ZM/A".
- microfiber lining
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone, whether paying monthly or upfront – buckle up, it's a journey. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add the phone to your cart and activate with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plans, and you'll get $350 back in 24 monthly $14.58 instalments.
- You can trade in your phone for up to an $850 credit.
- After checkout, click here and use coupon code "COMEONOVER150" to get a $150 Verizon Gift Card (within eight weeks).
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug.
- The same discounts are available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $10 less than you'd pay at local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- set of 12 square and rectangular glass containers and 12 lids
- microwave safe
- snap closure
- Model: 12008-24 PC-TAPER
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's the best price we could find by $125. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Space Gray is available for $1,349.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
That's $76 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Space Gray
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
Sign In or Register