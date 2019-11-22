Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 256GB Smartphone
$200 $989
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from a few days ago, a low by $15 for a refurb, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Smarter Phone via eBay.
  • A 3-month warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • available in several colors
