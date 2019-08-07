- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $32.) Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $70. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $373.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $46.)
Update: The price has dropped to $369.99. Buy Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
Cellfee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $579.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. (It's also $80 less than our GSM/CDMA unlocked mention from last week). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention, $150 off, and about a buck less than you'd pay from Straight Talk direct. Buy Now
QiYi US via Amazon offers its IQIYI 3.3-Foot MFi-Certified Lightning Charger Cable in White for $14.99. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply code "VHRP4JSC" to cut that to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $7.49. Buy Now
My Wit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in Rose Gold for $179.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $25.
Update: The price has increased to $183.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Square Magstripe Reader with Lightning Connector for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's ID Stadium Pants in Stadium Heather for $18.99. In-cart that falls to $15.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. (For further comparison, it matches the per-unit price of our May mention as well.) Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Princeton Tec Point MPLS Military Light in Olive Drab/Blue LED for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Shoes in Black or Grey for $50. In cart, that drops to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. They're available in select sizes from 9 to 18. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today for refurb model by $97.)
Update: Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops the price to $139.98. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $298.99 with free shipping. That's $31 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a refurb. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best deal for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
