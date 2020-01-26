Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone
$162 $660
free shipping

That's $3 under last week's mention, the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price for a refurb now by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by JemJem via Walmart.
  • a 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • available in Rose Gold only at this price
