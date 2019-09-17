Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $318 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's tied with last week's mention and $400 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's a low by $40 and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $25 under last week's mention.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $40 under our February refurb mention of the phone alone, $520 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this phone. Buy Now at Daily Steals
NM Cable via Amazon offers the Idison MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 4-Pack in Gray +White for $14.99. Coupon code "YDR9RGFF" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now at Amazon
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and around a buck less than most other 3rd party vendors charge. Buy Now at eBay
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tekguru via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Smartphone for GSM Networks in several colors for $59.97 with free shipping. That's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $20.
Update: The price has dropped to $54.97. Buy Now at eBay
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now at Apple
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model before it's actually released. Buy Now at Amazon
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $42.) Buy Now at eBay
Sign In or Register